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Air India announces 80 flights To Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Jeddah and Riyadh from India - Check routes and details

Air India announces 80 flights To Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Jeddah and Riyadh from India – Check routes and details

Air India will operate 80 flights connecting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Muscat and Riyadh with several Indian cities, ensuring travel continuity and supporting passengers amid disruptions in parts of the Middle East.

Air India announces 80 flights To Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Jeddah and Riyadh from India

Air India has said that it will operate approximately 80 flights to and from major destinations in West Asia as restrictions and airspace closures continue to impact operations across the region. The flights between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Muscat and Riyadh will provide travel services to various locations across India.

“This will benefit both passengers travelling for business or leisure and those affected by other airlines cancelling flights,” said an Air India spokesperson.

Dubai & Abu Dhabi Routes Remain Busiest

Air India operates the highest frequency of flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Both cities have a large population of Indians living in the UAE, and business between India and Dubai also continues to flourish. Air India and budget carrier Air India Express currently operate flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru and the UAE. Non-scheduled flights have also been introduced by Air India to accommodate the needs of stranded passengers and increased demand.

Air travel between India and the UAE is one of the busiest for Indian airlines. According to industry experts, factors such as tourism, trade and the large expatriate population in the UAE are the reason for this.

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Also read: Air India, IndiGo resume limited Gulf flights amid Iran war; special operations begin to bring back stranded indians

Air India To Continue Flights To Jeddah & Muscat

Air India has also confirmed that flights to Jeddah and Muscat will continue as scheduled. The airline currently operates flights via Air India and Air India Express from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah. From Muscat, Air India operates flights to Delhi, Kochi, Kannur and Mumbai. According to the spokesperson, the decision was made as Saudi Arabia and Oman have not closed their airspace. Muscat and Jeddah are major destinations for Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia for employment purposes.

As millions of Indians travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah every year, many of these passengers will be affected by changes to flight operations in the region.

Regional Tensions Cause Major Impact To Airlines Worldwide

Air India plans to operate these flights as tensions in West Asia remain high. Gulf routes are some of the busiest for Indian carriers, and recent events have forced many airlines to cancel flights, while others have rerouted their paths.

Airspace closures across several countries have resulted in thousands of flight cancellations and diversions. Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi airports are operational, but limited flights will be permitted to take off and land. Many international airlines have temporarily halted all flights to Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt as the situation in West Asia develops.

Flexibility For Passengers Travelling Between India & Middle East

India’s national carrier hopes that passengers travelling to and from India will benefit from the increased operations. Additionally, Air India has introduced flexible tickets, options to rebook cancelled flights and added non-scheduled flights to accommodate passengers as they are able. Aviation analysts say that due to continued demand for travel to and from India and the Middle East, flight schedules are likely to change as the situation progresses.

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