New Delhi: The holy water that was banned in India’s national carrier, Zamzam cans will now be allowed in the Air India flights with immediate effect, the airlines said on Tuesday. To ensure flight safety, the national carrier had banned the carrying of Zamzam Cans on its narrow-bodied aircraft.

Passengers travelling by Air India AI966 and AI964 can now carry Zamzam canisters within the permissible baggage allowance. The airlines also apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience they suffered in the past. The AI966 bound between Jeddah-Hyderabad-Mumbai and AI964 between Jeddah and Kochi were supposed to be prohibited till September 15.

“With reference to instructions regarding non-carriage of Zamzam cans, on AI966 and AI964, we wish to clarify that passengers are allowed to carry Zamzam cans within their permissible baggage allowance. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused,” Air India clarified on Twitter.

Notably, the Haj pilgrims carry Zamzam water at Masjid-al-Haram in Mecca.

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holy city for Muslim people. It is also a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is carried out at least once in their lifetime.

With ANI inputs