Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam as new CEO days after turbulence shock

The strength of Tewolde Gebremariam lies in managing complex operational landscapes, driving cultural transformation, building competitive global hubs.

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Air India confirmed that their flight travelling between Delhi and Amritsar entered Pakistani airspace. File image/PTI

New Delhi: In a significant development, Air India has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new CEO and Managing Director, succeeding Campbell Wilson on Wednesday. The executive shift comes as the Tata Group-owned carrier grapples with mounting financial losses and an ongoing investigation into last year’s Boeing Dreamliner crash at Ahmedabad airport, which claimed 260 lives.

Wilson, a former Singapore Airlines executive who took charge in 2022 following the Tata Group’s acquisition of the loss-making state carrier, had previously expressed his desire to step down, prompting a search for his successor. Gebremariam takes the helm following a decade-plus tenure leading Ethiopian Airlines Group, where he orchestrated a multi-billion-dollar expansion that quadrupled revenues, nearly tripled fleet size, and built the regional carrier into Africa’s largest, most profitable airline group.

His strength lies in managing complex operational landscapes, driving cultural transformation, building competitive global hubs, and developing world-class MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) and aviation training infrastructure, the Air India statement said.

Air India piled up a loss of $2.8 billion for the financial year 2025-26, according to the annual report of Singapore Airlines released recently. Loss-making Air India has been forced to cancel several international flights in recent ⁠months due to the closure of Pakistan’s airspace and the Middle East conflict, which has adversely impacted its revival plans.

“Following an intensive evaluation process, the Air India Board unanimously concluded that Gebremariam possesses the ideal combination of leadership, deep operational expertise, and strategic execution capability required for Air India’s next phase of growth,” Air India said in a statement.

As Air India shifts from its foundational turnaround phase into a high-growth& profitable execution phase, Gebremariam brings crucial capabilities required for Air India’s next leg of journey. He has strong experience in expanding international long-haul networks and building world-class hub operations, an unrelenting commitment to safety standards, engineering quality, and operational reliability. He also has a track record of driving sustained profitability.

While navigating complex economic cycles and dynamic global markets, with a deep experience in workforce upskilling, talent development, and embedding a high-performance, customer-first service culture, the Air India statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)