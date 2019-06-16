New Delhi: Air India (AI) grounded its AI 865 aircraft today which marked the end of the 30-year-old classic Airbus 320 of AI fleet after it took its last flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

This VT-ESL was the last aircraft of Air India’s flying vintage A320 fleet.

Air India tweeted from its official handle thanking the engineers for keeping it fit till its last operational schedule.

#FlyAI : AI 865 flying from DEL-BOM today marked the end of an era of the classic Airbus320 aircraft after a 30 year glorious flight path. This VTESL was the last of our flying vintage A320 fleet.Kudos to our Engineering for keeping it fit till its final operational schedule. pic.twitter.com/Giz7g3s2O5 — Air India (@airindiain) June 16, 2019

The first A320 was rolled out of the final assembly line on 14 February 1987 and made its maiden flight on 22 February in 3 hours and 23 minutes from Toulouse (France). The first A320 was delivered to Air France on 28 March 1988.

In 1988, the value of a new A320 was $30 million, reaching $40 million by the end of the 1990s, a 30% increase lower than the inflation, it dipped to $37 million after 2001, then peaked to $47 million in 2008, and stabilised at $40-42 million until the transition to the A320neo.