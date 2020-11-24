New Delhi: An Air India crew member has been arrested for allegedly smuggling into the country gold valuing about Rs 45 lakh, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. Also Read - Air India Subsidiary Alliance Air to Commence Mumbai-Goa Flights From December 4 | Check Rates

After two hours of sustained grilling, he admitted that he had carried two silver-coated crudely shaped 'kadas' (bangles), it said.

"One cabin crew of Air India, who had arrived at T-3, IGI airport, New Delhi on November 22, 2020, from Toronto was followed from the flight gate and was later on intercepted, it said.

“He admitted that after seeing the customs officials at the aircraft gate he had concealed the gold ‘kadas’ under a seat, it said.

He led the customs officers to the said seat of the aircraft which resulted in the recovery of the gold items weighing one kg, having tariff value of Rs 45.34 lakh, the statement said.

The passenger has been arrested and the gold seized, it added.