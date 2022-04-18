New Delhi: Air India has cancelled flight services to Hong Kong due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand in the sector, the airline said. Taking to Twitter, the airline stated, “Due to restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand on the sector, our flights to Hong Kong and back of 19th and 23rd April stand cancelled.”Also Read - IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo Get Angry at Shivam Dube's Lazy Effort During CSK vs GT | WATCH VIDEO

Hong Kong has banned Air India services till April 24 after three passengers on one of its flights tested positive for COVID-19 post-arrival on Saturday, a senior government official has said. Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done 48 hours prior to the journey, according to rules issued by the Hong Kong government.

#FlyAI: Due to restrictions imposed by the Hong Kong authorities and limited demand on the sector, our flights to Hong Kong & back of 19th and 23rd April stand cancelled. — Air India (@airindiain) April 17, 2022

“The three passengers on Air India’s AI316 Delhi-Kolkata-Hong Kong flight on April 16 tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival,” the official said.

Earlier in January, this year, Hong Kong had announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including India, as the world continues to witness a surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19. HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam had announced the flight suspension at a press conference.

She said that the ban will affect passengers from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United States, including transferring passengers, according to Xinhua. Lam further said that the decision on the flight suspension was made because of a rapid change in the local COVID-19 situation.