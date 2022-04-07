New Delhi: Air India has cancelled its twice-a-week flight from Delhi to Moscow after being unable to secure insurance coverage because of the heightened threat perception amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine, NDTV reported quoting sources.Also Read - Air India to Operate Flights to Singapore Under Vaccinated Travel Lanes, Bookings Begin From March 27. Deets Inside

Air India stops selling tickets from Delhi to Moscow and back

Earlier Air India, now controlled by the Tata Group, had stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route and the prospects of the flight are unclear.

"Dear fellow citizens. We draw your attention that the Indian airline Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route, the prospects for resuming flights of this airline to Russia are uncertain at the moment. According to Air India office, passengers are entitled to the full refund for the canceled flights," the Russian embassy said in a statement in its Telegram channel.

Earlier, Air India performed flights to Moscow twice a week. The Russian embassy notes that it is possible to fly now using transit routes from India to Russia through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and other destinations.

The airline’s office has declined to comment on the situation.