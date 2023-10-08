Home

Air India Cancels All New Delhi-Tel Aviv Flights After Hamas Attacks Israel

Air India has suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv following Hamas' attack on Israel this past Saturday.

New Delhi: Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv in view of the critical situation in Israel after Hamas attacked the country on Saturday. In response to one of the dangerous attacks by the militant group, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had declared a “state of war”. An Air India spokesperson stated on Saturday that, “AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 07 October 2023 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi have been cancelled in the interests and safety of our guests and crew. Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirements.”

Air India Cancelled Flights: Cancellation Declared In Response To Unprecedented Attacks

The commercial airline declared the cancellation of flights in response to an unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas. The militant group unleashed a barrage of rockets from Gaza and sent fighters across the border. In the ensuing gun battles between Palestinian fighters and security forces in southern Israel, over 100 Israelis lost their lives, with 740 sustaining injuries during the early morning attacks.

Air India Cancelled Flights: Indian Embassy In Israel Issued An Advisory For Indian Citizens

In light of these developments, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory for Indian citizens on Saturday, as Israel declared a ‘state of war’ following the Hamas attacks from Gaza. Embassy officials urged Indians in Israel to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols.

“In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters,” a statement issued by the Indian embassy read.

Air India Cancelled Flights: Israel-Gaza Attack

In what is considered the biggest attack on Israel in recent years, Hamas launched over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. Following military operations in southern Israel and retaliatory actions by the Israeli Defense Forces, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, “We are in a state of war, and we are determined to emerge victorious” in a video statement on Saturday.

The Israeli military started ‘Operation Iron Swords’ against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza health authorities, the Israeli Defense Forces’ counterstrike resulted in the loss of 198 Palestinian lives and left 1,610 individuals wounded in Gaza.

