New Delhi: Passengers of Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight were left stranded at Kempegowda International airport as the airline cancelled the flight without giving any prior notice. Notably, states (except Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal) across the country resumed domestic flight services from today, nearly two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, the stranded flyers narrated their plight and said,"Our flight has been cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been don't know what to do now."

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has issued guidelines for domestic travel by air, trains and roads which includes that symptomatic passengers will monitor their health for 14 days while those with symptoms will be screened at the nearest health facility.

The states and UTs will ensure that thermal screening is carried out at the point of departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flight, train or bus.

During boarding and travel, all passengers will use a face cover or mask and follow hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene. A list of dos and don’ts will be provided with the tickets. All passengers will be advised to download Aarogya Setu on their phones.