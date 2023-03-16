Home

Air India Chicago-Delhi Flight Cancelled After Prolonged Delay; 300 Passengers Left Stranded for Over 24 Hrs

Around 300 passengers of Air India are stranded at Chicago airport since Tuesday after their flight to Delhi was cancelled due to technical reasons, with some passengers complaining that there is still no clarity on when they will be able to fly to Delhi.

Air India spokesperson said that flight AI 126 had to be cancelled due to technical reasons on March 14.

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi was cancelled after being delayed for hours and has left around 300 passengers stranded and fuming. The flight was to depart from Chicago O’hare International Airport at 13.30 hours (local time) on Tuesday and land in Delhi at 14.20 hours on March 15. The flight was reportedly cancelled due to technical reasons, however, passengers said that they were kept in the dark about the delays and the airline did not inform them about alternate arrangements to reach their destination till Wednesday evening.

Some passengers even complained that there is still no clarity on when they will be able to fly to Delhi. “The flight is over 22 hours late and we are still at the airport. There is nobody to guide us. The airline staff are hardly informing anything. We don’t know when we will be able to reach Delhi,” said Gopal Krishan Solanki who was waiting for information about the flight.

Solanki said the air passengers were provided with a hotel, but it was arranged very late. “We had to wait here for a long time and there was no information about the fight and accommodation. We were told about the hotel very late,” he added.

Sources claimed that amongst the passengers is a person who lost his mother and he was to arrive for the last rites. Meanwhile, Air India has said that the flight has been cancelled due to technical reasons. “Air India flight AI 126 on March 14, 2023 had to be cancelled due to technical reasons. The affected passengers were offered all-round support and are being accommodated on alternate flights. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” said a Air India spokesperson on Wednesday.

A total of 1,171 flights were cancelled during the year 2022 due to technical reasons, as against 931 in 2021 and 1,481 in 2020, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

