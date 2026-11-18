Air India crash probe in final stages; AAIB says law prohibits releasing cockpit recordings

Advocate Prashant Bhushan said the final investigation report is yet to be made public and sought an early hearing.

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No more ‘adopted son’ or ‘adopted daughter’ in official records: the Kerala High Court has told the state government to drop the labels, saying adopted children should not be distinguished from biological ones.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan, in a judgment that goes beyond an individual woman’s fight for recognition, ordered the Kerala government to remove the separate category for adopted children from its e-District portal and change the guidelines governing the issuance of legal heirship certificates.

It all began with a woman’s simple plea to the high court. She wanted to be known as her father’s daughter, not his ‘adopted daughter.’

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The woman, whose identity the court has protected by referring to her as ‘Anmol’, was adopted in June 1990 when she was less than a month old. Her parents had been married for more than 16 years without children before adopting her. From that day, she was raised and recognised as their daughter. Her Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, and educational certificates all identified her as their daughter. When her mother died in January 2023, the legal heirship certificate described her simply as ‘daughter’.

But things changed after her father died in October 2024. The legal heirship certificate issued by the Thrissur Tahsildar identified her as his ‘adopted daughter’. For Anmol, that one additional word made a difference. She argued that the description was unnecessary, affected her dignity, and could invite unwanted questions about her personal history.

She sought a fresh certificate calling her simply her father’s daughter. Justice Kunhikrishnan turned down the government’s defence that the e-District portal offers a separate option for adopted children and that officials were following guidelines.

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The judge pointed out that the law recognises an adopted child as the child of the adoptive parents for all purposes. The court observed that society accepts adopted children as sons and daughters, without attaching labels to their relationships. “Let the adopted child be shown as the daughter or son of the adoptive parents, without any prefix,” the court said.

The judge also made it clear that there was nothing insulting about the terms “adopted son” or “adopted daughter”, but that such descriptions should be avoided in official documents. The High Court cancelled the legal heirship certificate issued to Anmol and directed the Thrissur Tahsildar to issue a fresh certificate identifying her simply as “daughter”.

The woman’s new certificate has to be issued within two weeks of the certified copy of the judgment reaching the authorities. The court also told the Kerala government to take the separate adopted-child option off its e-District portal and revise the guidelines within a month of receiving the judgment.

The court’s words set the tone right from the first lines of the judgment:

“Some relationships begin at birth, and some others are formed through adoption. The paths may differ, but the word ‘daughter’ need not carry that difference wherever it appears.” With this landmark ruling, her lifelong bond with her father will finally be reflected in official documents.