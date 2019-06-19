New Delhi: The Air India on Wednesday de-rostered a Captain and a crew member of AI 772 who had picked up a fight on board in public view of passengers.

The incident happened on June 17 onboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight when the Captain allegedly asked the crew to wash his tiffin. The crew took offence, following which a major fight ensued between the two.

After which, both were grounded. The flight got delayed by two hours as another captain was called in to take responsibilities.

The matter was reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India had issued summons to the crew for questioning.