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Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers tail strike during landing at Kempegowda International Airport

Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers tail strike during landing at Kempegowda International Airport

An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was grounded on Thursday after suffering a tail strike at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was grounded after it suffered a tail strike while landing on Thursday (May 21). The airline confirmed that all the people on board were safe.

Air India said the aircraft operating flight AI2651 has been grounded for a detailed inspection. Air India added that the matter will be investigated in line with established procedures.

Due to the grounding of the aircraft, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been cancelled. The airline said alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest.

A source said the plane experienced “wake turbulence” when it was close to land, following which the pilot decided to perform a go around manoeuvre. During the manoeuvre, there was a tail strike, the source added. The “wake turbulence” was caused due to the take-off of a wide-body aircraft in the vicinity, the source said.

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Specific details about the wide-body plane could not be ascertained. The source said there were 181 passengers onboard the aircraft that operated the flight AI2651. The Air India spokesperson said the plane has been grounded for detailed inspection and the incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures, in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities.

“As a result, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi has been cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest. Our ground teams in Bengaluru are providing all necessary assistance,” the spokesperson said and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

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Information from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed the flight was operated with an A321 aircraft. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website, “wake turbulence” is a function of an aircraft producing lift, resulting in the formation of two counter-rotating vortices trailing behind the aircraft.

Wake turbulence from the generating aircraft can affect encountering aircraft due to the strength, duration, and direction of the vortices, as per the website.

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