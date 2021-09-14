Raipur: An Air India plane carrying 179 passengers had to abandon take-off after suffering a bird-hit while ascending on the runway of the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur. The flight AIC 469 was leaving for Delhi from Raipur airport when a bird hit the plane at 10.05 am following which the take-off was cancelled, Raipur Airport Director Rakesh Ranjan Sahay told reporters.Also Read - Four-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi Area; 2 Killed, Several Feared Trapped

"The passengers were subsequently de-boarded. Pieces of a bird's carcass were found during inspection of the runway by the airport staff. The Air India's engineering personnel are inspecting the aircraft," he added.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh, was also among the passengers. She was going to Delhi to attend a meeting of the Union cabinet, her personal staff said.