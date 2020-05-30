New Delhi: Since India went into lockdown from March 25, national carrier Air India operated the maximum number of flights ferrying bringing stranded Indians from abroad. The carrier also has been following the most stringent measures to ensure the aircraft, the crew are safe. However, Saturday’s incident of a Delhi-Moscow flight being called back midway as the pilot was found Corona positive comes as a shock. The airline is now operating in domestic routes as well. While this Delhi-Moscow flight was empty — it was going to ferry Indians stranded in Moscow — a similar incident in a domestic or international flight carrying passengers could have augmented the risk factors. Also Read - Salman Khan Donates 1 Lakh FRSH Sanitisers to Mumbai Police, CM Uddhav Thackeray And Others Hail The Move

2. The pilot in question, too, took the test. There was no lapse in that stage.

3. According to a TOI report, the oversight might have taken place at the stage where the reports are checked. The pilot was given a go-ahead.

4. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered a probe and termed it as a case of lapse prima facie.

5. An Air India source has said to TOI that it was a genuine, human error. There was no point in trying to cover it up.

The test report was being checked by the co-pilot when the flight was on the air. It was then that the incident came to the surface. As Air India has been increasing the number of flights, the number of tests has also gone up. According to reports, at least 300 tests are being done every day in the Delhi base only.