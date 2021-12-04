New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to Newark in the USA has returned back to the national capital on Saturday after three hours of departing from Delhi, informed an airline official. The flight was landed back in Delhi reportedly due to a medical emergency on board.Also Read - International Flight Operations To Return To Normal Soon: Aviation Ministry

"Air India Delhi-Newark (US) flight returns to Delhi after more than 3 hours of flight, due to a medical emergency on board," news agency ANI quoted Air India official as saying.

More details are awaited…