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Air India group continues limited West Asia operations with 20 flights, offers flexible travel options for passengers

Air India group continues limited West Asia operations with 20 flights, offers flexible travel options for passengers

Air India Group continues limited operations to West Asia with 20 flights, adjusting schedules amid tensions while ensuring passenger support through flexible travel options and timely updates.

Air India West Asia flights

Flights between India and West Asia will not come to a complete halt today (March 30). Air India announced today that it will operate 20 flights tomorrow. This includes five non-scheduled flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, these flights will depend on availability of slots as well as the ground situation at the airports of departure.

This means that there will be some limited connectivity between India and West Asia till tomorrow as well.

Why are Flights being Suspended to West Asia?

As geopolitical tensions escalate in West Asia, airlines have had to continuously change their flight schedules, passenger capacities, and considerations for passenger safety. Some reports today have said that airlines have been turning back flights due to low demand as well as safety measures.

While airlines operated more than 30 flights yesterday, they dropped to 20 earlier today. The situation remains fluid.

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Bookings Cancelled? Not a Problem

As cancellations and changes come through, Air India announced that passengers can book their flight tickets for a later date. Those affected by flight changes can book their tickets for flights at a later date or can choose to cancel their flight ticket and get a full refund. The airline is contacting passengers using the registered mobile numbers and emails.

Air India Express passengers can also avail flights from UAE airports if their flight gets cancelled at no additional cost.

Flight Cancellation Updates: Daily Flight Numbers Change

The number of flights scheduled each day between India and West Asia has changed everyday. In the last week, airlines have scheduled as few as 22 flights and as many as 36 flights between India and West Asia. Flights will continue to be adjusted as the situation develops and airlines check the viability of flights.

What should passengers do?

If you’re looking to travel to or from West Asia, here’s what you can do.

Follow live flight statuses before heading to the airport.

Update your mobile number with the airlines.

Follow updates from the airlines stating the operational status of flights.

Keep refreshing this page for live updates on the developments of flight cancellations.

Final Thoughts

Air India Group has decided not to suspend all flights to West Asia tomorrow. While this is great news for passengers who value connectivity, it’s likely that flight schedules will change on a day-to-day basis.

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