New Delhi: The death toll in last evening's Air India Express disaster has risen to 18, including both the pilots, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed on Saturday morning, adding that he will visit the Kozhikode International Airport, where the crash took place.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Civil Aviation Minister said, "18 people, including two pilots, have lost their lives, it is unfortunate. 127 people are at hospitals, others have been released".

The minister further noted that the task to rescue people would have been much more difficult had the aircraft caught fire, adding that he will visit the Kozhikode International Airport.

Our task would have been much more difficult if the plane had caught fire. I am going to the airport (Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur): Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister #Kerala https://t.co/4jXb4PAxQI — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

Notably, last evening, an Air India Express flight, which was operating under the ‘Vande Bharat’ Mission and had taken off from Dubai, skidded off the tabletop runway at Kozhikode and plunged 35-feet in a nearby gorge, splitting in two halves, in the process.

Flight number IX1344 crashed into the gorge after aborting landing twice amid heavy rain. However, several lives were saved as the aircraft, fortunately, didn’t catch fire.

Captain Deepak Sathe, an ex-Indian Air Force (IAF) test pilot, who was commandeering the flight, and, along with his co-pilot, perished in the crash, has been credited with landing the aircraft in such a way that it didn’t catch fire.