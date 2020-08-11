New Delhi: Days after an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode skidded off the tabletop runway at the Kozhikode International Airport and fell into a nearby gorge, killing 18 people, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday barred the use of wide-body aircraft at the airport during the monsoon season. Also Read - Air India Express Plane Crash: Captain Sathe to be Accorded With State Funeral, Announces Maharashtra CM

Notably, the airline regulator is probing the crash which took place on the evening of August 7. Both the pilots and 16 passengers were among the 190 people present on board who were killed in the crash.

The flight was operating under the ‘Vande Bharat’ Mission, which was launched by the government in May to bring back Indian nationals who were stranded in different countries due to the coronavirus restrictions. On the fateful day, the flight had tried to land at least twice amid heavy rain, but failed, and crash-landed on the next attempt.

Earlier today, Captain Deepak Sathe, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander who was manning the flight, was cremated with full state honours after directions by the Maharashtra government in this regard. He and his co-pilot, First Officer Akhilesh Kumar, have been praised for switching off the plane’s engine to make sure that it didn’t catch fire upon crash landing, thus saving hundreds of lives.

This was India’s worst aviation disaster in a decade after May 2010’s crash at Managalore Airport, which took place under near-identical circumstances.