New Delhi: Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Arvind Singh on Saturday said that the ill-fated Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight, which crashed at the Kozhikode International Airport last evening, could not land on the runway where it had to after which, he said, landing was tried on another runway.

It was on the second runway, he noted, on which the mishap took place.

"The aircraft could not land at a runway on where it had to, then landing was tried on another runway where the mishap happened. We are monitoring situation and airport will become operational soon", the AAI chairman said.

He further stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had some issues with the runway in 2015, adding that after resolving those issues, clearance was given to it in 2019.

“The jumbo jets of Air India also used to land there”, he said of the tabletop runway.

Notably, there have been reports that the pilots, one of whom-the Captain-was a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF), had tried to land the aircraft at least twice, after circling the airport several times, but could not do so sue to the heavy rains.

Ultimately, the aircraft skidded off the wet runway into a 35-feet gorge, breaking into two, and leading to deaths of at least 18 people on board, including both the pilots.

Also, it has emerged that in July 2019, the DGCA had sent a show-cause notice to the Kozhikode Airport authorities, pointing out several safety concerns, including ‘excessive rubber deposits’, which, the notice said, ‘can be dangerous for safe landings in the heavy rains’.