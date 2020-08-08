New Delhi: An Air India Express passenger plane with 190 people crash-landed at the Karipur airport in Kerala yesterday, killing at least 18 travellers. If a report is to be believed, runway friction testing was not done at the airport. Also Read - Air India Express Crash: Civil Aviation Minister Visits Kozhikode, Announces Interim Relief

According to the report by News18, the vehicle for friction testing was brought from Chennai, but it was not used. Notably, a friction testing vehicle is used for measuring friction on airport runways and highways. It is crucial to airfield safety, and at table top airport runways.

Meanwhile, the digital flight data recorder (DFDR) and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) have been recovered from the Air India Express plane at the crash site in Kerala. These devices are with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and will be sent to Delhi for further investigation.

Notably, the Air India Express flight No IX-334 from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 18 people. The aircraft was a Boeing 737. The mishap is India’s worst aviation disaster in a decade after May 2010’s Mangalore air tragedy, which took place under near-identical circumstances.

Meanwhile, two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members.