New Delhi: The Kozhikode International Airport, which last evening witnessed India's worst aviation disaster in a decade, had been issued a show cause notice by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in July 2019 after an audit revealed 'significant' safety concerns.

As per a Times of India report, the DGCA had, in its notice to the airport authorities on July 11, 2019, pointed out several safety concerns, including 'excessive rubber deposits', which, the notice said, 'can be dangerous for safe landings in the heavy rains' that Kerala was witnessing at the time, by reducing friction.

Ironically, Friday evening's crash took place amid heavy rains as the pilots failed to land the aircraft; later, subsequently, the plane skidded off the airport's tabletop runway and plunged 35 feet into a gorge, splitting into two and resulting in the deaths of 18 people who were on board, including the two pilots.

The DGCA’s report had also found cracks and stagnating water on the runway, with the regulator giving the Airports Authority of India (AAI) 15 days to respond to it.

Based on the DGCA’s findings, its report inferred that ‘critical parts of the airport required to conduct safe operations are not being maintained in accordance with the rules’.

A total of 191 people, including two pilots and four cabin crew staff, were on board the ill-fated Dubai-Kozhikode flight that crashed last evening. It was operating under the Centre’s ‘Vande Bharat’ mission, which was launched in May to repatriate Indian citizens stuck abroad due to the COVID-19 pandmeic.