Air India Express flight bound for Bengaluru reports bird strike, passengers safe

Air India Express flight bound for Bengaluru suffered a bird strike leading to an emergency landing. Notably, no passenger or crew was hurt during the incident.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/air-india-express-flight-bound-for-bengaluru-reports-bird-strike-passengers-safe-8537646/ Copy

Air India Express flight bound for Bengaluru was hit by a bird. File image

An Air India Express flight travelling from Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru has reported a bird strike, but landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport here, official sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, and 148 passengers were reportedly on board. No injuries were reported for passengers or crew members, sources added. As part of standard safety procedures, technical teams inspected the aircraft to see if there was any damage to it and its engines.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia airport attack: IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Madinah till Oct 17

“Our Bhogapuram-Bengaluru flight reported a bird strike. The aircraft was inspected and has been declared serviceable. There has been no impact on our operations,” an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.

Emirates flight suffers bird strike

A Delhi-bound Emirates flight from Dubai suffered a bird hit on arrival, forcing the airline to delay the return flight by over 14 hours.

The return flight was scheduled to depart at 4.25 pm on October 17, Emirates informed its passengers. IndiGo flight suffers delay after hoax bomb threat

Hotel accommodation was arranged for affected passengers, Emirates said. The flight was scheduled to depart at 7 am Delhi local time on October 18, it added. Emirates apologised for any inconvenience caused, it noted.

IndiGo flight suffers delay after bomb threat

A Goa-bound IndiGo flight carrying about 145 passengers from here was delayed on the runway for almost five hours on Monday after receiving a bomb threat just before takeoff, which authorities later confirmed to be a hoax. According to official sources on Tuesday (October 20), the IndiGo flight scheduled to depart at 5.40 pm was fully prepped and ready for departure, before “information was received regarding a bomb threat,” the sources added.

Also Read | Mid-air scare: IndiGo Delhi-Chennai Flight diverted to Hyderabad after power bank catches fire

Subsequently, bomb threat procedures were initiated. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted thorough checks. The prescribed security procedures were carried out, including the anti-sabotage check. The threat was found to be a hoax after thorough searches, they said. Subsequently, the flight departed at around 10.30 pm, the sources added. There was no immediate response from Indigo.