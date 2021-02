Vijayawada: An Air India Express flight with around 64 passengers from Oman lost control after landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, reported The Times of India. The aircraft’s wing hit an electric pole. All passengers are said to be safe. Also Read - Man Loses Life Savings As Termites Eat Cash Worth Rs 5 Lakh Stored in Iron Trunk

"It was a close shave for 63 passengers on board a flight after it accidently hit an electric pole while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram on Saturday. Of the total, 19 passengers were scheduled to deboard at Gannavaram," a Twitter user posted.