Top Recommended Stories
Air India Express Flight From Sharjah Makes Emergency Landing at Cochin Airport
Air India Express flight from Sharjah makes emergency landing at Cochin International Airport following suspected hydraulic failure: Airport spokesperson
Air India News: An Air India Express flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport here on Sunday following a suspected hydraulic failure, a CIAL spokesperson said. CIAL further added that a full emergency was declared at the airport at 8.04 PM and the aircraft landed safely at 8.26 PM. No runways were blocked and no flights were diverted, he said.
Also Read:
The CIAL also said that all 193 passengers and six crew members onboard IX 412 from Sharjah were safe.
Kolkata Bound Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Bird Strike
A Kolkata bound Air Asia flight made emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday after it was hit by a bird. Air Asia Flight i5-319 returned to Lucknow airport, from where it was scheduled to operate from, after it encountered a bird strike during take-off roll. Therefore, the plane has been grounded and further inspection is underway, said AIC Connect spokesperson as reported by ANI.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.