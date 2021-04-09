Kozhikode: An Air India Express aircraft on Friday morning made an emergency landing at the Kozhikode (Calicut) airport in Kerala after a fire warning was detected in the cargo compartment. However, according to the preliminary report, no injury to those onboard or damage to the aircraft has been reported so far. Also Read - Air India Express Flight Hits Electric Pole While Landing at Vijayawada Airport

According to the spokesperson of Air India Express, the aircraft was flying from Calicut to Kuwait and had 17 passengers onboard. The pilots detected a fire alarm from the cargo bay and decided to make a precautionary landing at the Kozhikode international airport in Kerala.

This is not the first time that Air India Express made such an emergency landing. In February this year, two similar incidents were reported involving Air India Express flights. In one incident, Air India Express flight hit an electric pole while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram with 64 passengers on board.

In a similar manner, in August 2020, over 21 people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed when one of the Air India Express flights from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway of the Karipur International Airport, Kozikhode and fell into a 35-feet valley and broke into pieces.