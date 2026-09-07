Air India Express flight turns back mid-air after engine 1 oil quantity falls rapidly

Air India Express Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 from Cochin to Abu Dhabi was forced to turn back mid-flight on Monday after the crew detected a rapidly falling oil quantity on Engine 1.

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Air India Express flight turns back mid-air after engine 1 oil quantity falls rapidly | Image: X

Air India Flight Emergency Landing: Air India Express Boeing 737 flight number IX 415, bound from Cochin to Abu Dhabi, was forced to turn back mid-flight after the crew detected a rapidly falling oil quantity on Engine 1 on Monday. The pilots of the commercial flight shut down the engine when its oil pressure entered the danger mark zonee pilot decided to turn back the flight to Cochin International Airport and safely landed the flight 50 minutes after take-off, news agency ANI reported.

“The crew carried out a FORDEC assessment. With the oil quantity continuing to fall, they decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Cochin,” ANI reported, citing sources.

Air India Express Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 from Cochin to Abu Dhabi was forced to turn back mid-flight after the crew detected a rapidly falling oil quantity on Engine 1 and later shut the engine down when oil pressure entered the danger zone. The aircraft landed safely… pic.twitter.com/GxEcx4cHTu — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

The Air India commercial flight was flying at 36,000 feet when the pilot and co-pilot noticed engine-1 oil level was dropping at an alarming speed.

The commander then contacted Mumbai Radio on high frequency and informed ATC that the flight was turning back to Cochin. Standard safety procedures were followed as the aircraft reversed course.

Throughout the diversion, both pilots kept monitoring engine parameters and prepared for every contingency. Roughly 45 minutes after the turn back, Engine 1 oil pressure began to fluctuate and entered the red zone on the cockpit gauge, indicating a drop into the danger range. The crew then followed the Non-Normal Checklist (NNC) and shut down Engine 1.

Landing an overweight Boeing 737 on a single engine is a high-workload, high-risk manoeuvre. The crew completed it smoothly. Passengers did not grasp the gravity of what had unfolded in the cockpit.

Technical diversions due to technical glitches have become a weekly affair across Indian airlines. The latest incident comes days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau published its findings regarding the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight. According to the report, the aircraft was inspected by Airbus technical experts for three days. The inspection process was done in the presence of the investigation team. The team collected hydraulic components and hydraulic samples for further analysis.

Following the Phuket–Delhi incident, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the DGCA would increase annual percentage of psychoactive substance tests for flight crew.

However, the Air India Express engine-oil incident has raised fresh concerns – Will the Ministry will tighten DGCA safety audit rules.

(with ANI inputs)