New Delhi: An Air India Express aircraft, with 183 passengers on board veered off the runwayat around 5:40 PM on Sunday. The Dubai to Mangaluru IX384 flight got stuck in the grass at the airport, after veering off its direction.

All 183 passengers have been deboarded safely from the flight, Mangalore Airport official confirmed.

Mangalore Airport Official: IX384 Air India Express Dubai to Mangalore aircraft veered off the taxiway around 5:40 pm today. All passengers are safe & have been deboarded. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wHh4EAlH9G — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

An Air India spokesperson told news agency ANI, “All passengers are safe and the aircraft is being checked by Air India Express engineers. An internal investigation has been ordered, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed about the incident.”

More details awaited.