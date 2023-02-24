Home

Air India Express Kozhikode-Saudi Arabia Flight With 168 Passengers On Board Diverted To Thiruvananthapuram

An Air India Express flight, which was on its way to Saudi Arabia's Damman from Kozhikode in Kerala, with 168 passengers onboard was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram.

New Delhi: An Air India Express flight, which was on its way to Saudi Arabia’s Damman from Kozhikode in Kerala, with 168 passengers onboard was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. The Air India Express flight was diverted due to technical issues, the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement.

“Air India Express flight from Calicut to Dammam in Saudi Arabia with 168 passengers onboard diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to technical issues,” Air India Express said in its statement.

(More details will be updated)

