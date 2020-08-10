New Delhi: At the same time as the Air India Express black box is being probed into to find out the exact cause of the Kozhikode plane crash, aviation authorities are now looking to revive the plan to extend the airport’s tabletop runway, and reduce the risk of such accident. Also Read - Monsoon Mayhem LIVE: IMD Issues 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall' Warning in 6 Kerala Districts; Bihar Flood Situation Remains Grim

"Options to expand the runway within the constraints are being explored," a senior government official said, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had, in July last year, warned the Kozhikode International Airport Authority with safety concerns regarding the runway. However, the plans were dropped as the state government allegedly could not allocate additional land to the airport developers.

On July 11, 2019, the DGCA had sent a show-cause notice to Airports Authority of India (AAI) after conducting an audit, and raised safety concerns like ‘excessive rubber deposits’, which, the notice stated, was ‘dangerous for safe landings in the heavy rains’.

Kerala witnesses heavy showers every year increasing the risk of landing aircraft as it reduces friction on runways.

It must also be noted that the 2850-metre-long Kozhikode runway was reduced by a 100 metres effectively to accommodate the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) of 240 metres.

Incidentally, Friday’s crash too took place amid heavy rains as the pilots failed to land the aircraft. After attempting to land once, the pilot took another circle and tried landing the second time, only to skid off the tabletop runway and plunge 35 feet into a gorge.

The aircraft landed on its tip, split into two halves and resulted in the death of at least 18 people on-board.

The tragic accident brought back horrifying memories of the 2010 Mangalore plane crash, a similar incident that killed 158 people onboard.