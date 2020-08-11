New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that Captain Deepak Sathe, pilot of the Air India Express flight that crashed, will be accorded with a state funeral for his dedication to his work that made him an inspiration for young pilots. Also Read - With COVID Guidelines in Place, Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple to Open For Pilgrims From Nov 16

"We'll accord state funeral to late Wing Commander(Retd) Capt DV Sathe. His life has been one that will inspire young pilots to achieve Sword of Honour and command over skies," stated the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, Sathe was one of the most decorated pilots in the country and served as a fighter pilot during his time in the Air Force. He had also won the Sword of Honour – one of the most prestigious military awards – at the Hyderabad Air Force Academy.

Sathe, along with his co-pilot and first officer Captain Akhilesh Kumar, died in the horrifying plane crash at Kozhikode (Calicut) airport in Kerala on August 7. The AI Express aircraft was a part of the government’s Vande Bharat Mission from Dubai to Kerala.

According to reports, the tabletop runway was very slippery that caused the plane to skid off and fall into a 35-feet-deep gorge, splitting into two pieces.

Despite the crash, Captain Sathe has been hailed by many for saving so many lives as the commander of the ill-fated Dubai-Kozhikode flight, as the results of the tragedy could have been much worse had the aircraft caught fire.

Kumar was cremated earlier on Sunday in his home town of Mathura in the presence of his wife, family and officials of Air India and Air India Express.

Meanwhile, Captain Sathe’s mortal remains have reached Mumbai from Cochin in Kerala.