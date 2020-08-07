Kozhikode: At least 15 people have died, including both the pilots, in a tragic plane crash after the Air India Express flight IX-1344 overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport, fell into the gorge and split into two halves. Many people have been rushed to nearby hospitals and some of their condition was said to be serious. Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: 'Tragic, But Vande Bharat Mission Will Continue,' Says Air India Express

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as state relief forces have reached the spot and conducting rescue operations.

"All passengers except for one have been rescued. One passenger is inside the aircraft but he is safe," said Kerala MP ET Mohammed Basheer, as quoted by ANI.

Here’s a list of helplines for families of those affected:

1. Air India Express in Sharjah – 0097165970303

2. Kozhikode Airport Control Room – 04832719493

3. Dubai Airport Control Room – 009710543090572, 009710565463903

4. Consulate General of India, Dubai – 0565463903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575

5. Malappuram Collectorate – 04832736320

6. Kozhikode Collectorate – 04952376901

7. MEA Helplines – 1800 118 797, +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905

8. Helpline for relatives of passengers – 0495 2376901

