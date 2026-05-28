Attention passengers! Air India extends suspension of flights on Tel Aviv-Delhi route till THIS day

Air India has decided to extend its cancelation of flights on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route for another month due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

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Air India flights on Tel Aviv-Delhi route will be further cancelled. File Image/PTI

Indian air carrier Air India on Thursday expressed its decision to extend its suspension of operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route till July end. This comes amid geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia.

Earlier, the company had announced the suspension would be in place till the end of June, but with no clarity on the prevailing security situation in the Indian carrier, it has decided to further extend its suspension of operations on the route by another month.

Flights on Delhi-Tel Aviv route suspended further

A senior executive heading the airlines’ Israel operations told PTI that the “schedule amendment (has been) notified yesterday evening.” The flights have been “further suspended till 31 July due to the geopolitical situation,” he said.

In the wake of the West Asia conflict, which started in late February, airlines have been facing multiple headwinds, including costlier fuel and airspace curbs, which pushed up their operational costs.

Also Read: Air India’s San Francisco-bound plane faces technical issue, returns to Delhi after 8 hours in the air

Earlier in April, the Indian carrier announced to put on hold its operations till the end of May, which is now further extended.

Despite the ceasefire between the US and Iran holding on for some time, the uncertainties surrounding the situation in West Asia have pushed the majority of airlines to stop operating on the Tel Aviv route.

International airlines suspended air travel as well

Besides Israeli carriers like El Al, IsraAir, Arkia and Air Haifa, only a few other international airlines have resumed operations, posing great challenges for those looking to travel abroad for work, vacation or family visits.

Also Read: Attention travellers! Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet warn of shutdown risk, seek ATF price cut from aviation ministry

The suspension of Air India flights has caused major worries among more than 40,000 Indians living in Israel who wish to travel to India for personal/professional reasons, or even to escape the uncertainties in the region. The limited options also mean heightened costs, which is a major concern among Indian workers.

With inputs from agencies