Air India Flight Returns To Bay After Push Back, Gets Delayed By More Than 3 Hours

Mumbai: An Air India flight carrying 114 passengers was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday. The Calicut-bound flight that took off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai came back just ten minutes after taking flight. The airline said the flight was delayed by more than three hours due to a “technical issue”.

The aircraft returned to the bay after the push back. Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, the airline stated.

“Air India 581, operating on Mumbai Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after pushback at 6.13 am owing to a technical issue. After engineering checks, flight is now ready for take off,” said the Air India spokesperson.

The flight was able to take off after all the checks at 9:50 am.