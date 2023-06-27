Home

News

India

Air India Passenger Defecates, Urinates On Floor of Mumbai-Delhi Plane, Arrested on Arrival

Air India Passenger Defecates, Urinates On Floor of Mumbai-Delhi Plane, Arrested on Arrival

The accused passenger, Ram Singh, is a cook working in Africa. A case under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Air India Passenger Defecates, Urinates On Floor of Mumbai-Delhi Plane; Arrested on Arrival

New Delhi: A man travelling on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested in Delhi for allegedly defecating, urinating and spitting inside the aircraft’s cabin mid-air. According to the FIR filed by flight captain at Delhi’s IGI Airport police station, on June 24, Air India’s Flight AIC 866 from Mumbai to Delhi was in the air where a passenger, on seat no. 17F, defecated, urinated and spat in the aircraft on row 9 DEF of the aircraft.

Upon observing the “misconduct”, the cabin crew gave a verbal warning to the passenger he was secluded from the others, it said. The pilot-in-command was also informed of the situation. A message was sent to the company immediately seeking security on arrival to escort the passenger. The act left several of the passengers agitated, the FIR stated.

You may like to read

On arrival, the head of Air India security attended and escorted the passenger to the local police station, it said. Speaking to ANI, a senior official of Delhi Police said, “On the complaint of the flight captain, Delhi Police registered a case — u/s 294/510 — at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway.”

According to reports, the accused passenger, Ram Singh, is a cook working in Africa. A case under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, it added.

The FIR stated that fellow passengers were incensed and agitated over the misconduct and as the flight touched down at the Delhi airport, the head of Air India security attended to and escorted the accused passenger to the IGI Airport police station.

On November 26, 2022, a man, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

Ten days later, another episode of a “drunk” male passenger allegedly “urinating” on a blanket of a female passenger was reported on a Paris-New Delhi Air India flight on December 6.

Earlier in April, a flyer had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger. He was handed over to the cops upon landing in the national capital. In March, a 20-year-old Delhi student allegedly urinated in an inebriated state on a flight coming from New York

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.