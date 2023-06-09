Home

Air India Flight From San Francisco to Mumbai Cancelled Due To Glitch, Tickets to be Refunded

Air India Flight From San Francisco to Mumbai Cancelled Due To Glitch.

The Air India flight, which was scheduled to depart from San Francisco to Mumbai today, was cancelled due to an unforeseen technical issue.

As per the Air India spokesperson, affected passengers have been provided with the choice of alternative flights or a full refund for their tickets.

The Airline will also cover all expenses incurred by passengers, including hotel accommodation and transportation until they are able to board their rescheduled flight.

“Air India flight AI180, scheduled to operate from SFO to Mumbai on June 8, 2023, was cancelled due to an unforeseen technical issue. Affected guests have been offered the option of alternative flights or a full refund for the cancelled flight. Air India regrets the disruption to our guests’ travel plans and the inconvenience. The safety of our guests and staff will remain our top-most priority,” Air India spokesperson said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Air India’s Delhi-SFO nonstop flight had diverted to Russia’s Magadan following an engine snag.

