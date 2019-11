New Delhi: An Air India 670 flight (Bhubneshwar-Mumbai) on Friday made an emergency landing at Chhattisgarh’s capital city Raipur due to some technical issues, stated news agency ANI.

The plane contained a total of 182 passengers and all of them were safely deplaned, added news agency ANI. It must be noted that the flight was airborne at 17.06 at Bhubneshwar. Further investigation in the incident is underway.