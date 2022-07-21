New Delhi: An incident of low pressure was reported in Air India Boeing Fleet B787, Flight No. AI- 934 (Dubai-Cochin) on Thursday. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) the flight was diverted to Mumbai and it landed safely. Two senior officers of O/o DAS WR are assigned the task to carry out a preliminary investigation.Also Read - Over 58,000 General Insurance Employees Demand Wage Revision, To Go On 2-Day Strike From July 27

The DGCA further informed that they have grounded the Air India Boeing Fleet B787 Aircraft and off-rostering the flight crew. Also Read - Darna Mana Hai: 5 Places In Maharashtra Spookier Than Rajasthan's Bhangarh