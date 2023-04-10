Home

Air India Flight To London Returns To Delhi After Unruly Flyer Hits Cabin Crew; FIR Registered

An Air India flight, which was travelling from Delhi to London, returned to the capital city after a passenger allegedly attacked cabin crew members.

Air India, in a statement, said the "passenger caused physical harm" to the two of the cabin crew members.

New Delhi: An Air India flight, which was travelling from Delhi to London, was forced to return to the capital city after a passenger allegedly attacked cabin crew members. Air India, in a statement, said the “passenger caused physical harm” to the two of the cabin crew members. The airline said the “unruly flyer” has now been handed over to the police and a case was registered with the Delhi Police in connection to the incident.

“Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London today returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board. Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members,” Air India said in its statement, according to a report by news agency ANI.

“The passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing. An FIR has also been lodged with the police,” the airline said.

Air India said the flight has now been rescheduled while stating that “safety, security and dignity” of passengers is important for the airline. “We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have rescheduled the flight to depart for London this afternoon,” the airline said.

The flight took off from the national capital at around 6.35 am and a brawl happened between the passenger and two crew members onboard, sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were quouted as saying by PTI. Then, the plane made a turn back to Delhi and landed at around 9.40 am, they added. Sources said the flight had around 225 passengers.

Recently, there have been several incidents of unruly passengers onboard domestic and international flights. The latest incident of “unruly passenger” behaviour in Air India is the third such case reported by the Air Line in six months.

In January, a man, identified as Shankar Mishra was arrested of allegedly urinating on a woman on board an AI flight on November 26 last year. The Delhi Police arrested him on January 6. Delhi’s Patiala court on January 31 granted bail to Shankar Mishra.

Another such incident was reported in December last year when a man allegedly peed on a blanket on the vacant seat of a woman in a Paris-Delhi Air India flight.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.