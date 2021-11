Guwahati: An Air India flight in Assam’s Silchar had to make an emergency landing soon after take off on Wednesday. According to reports, the flight made the emergency landing due to a fault in the rear wheel. The flight returned to Silchar Kumbhigram airport soon after it took off. The flight full of passengers was going from Silchar to Kolkata, India Today reported.Also Read - Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime And Infinix Smart 5A; Which Is Best Smartphone Under Rs 10000? | Watch Video