London: The Air India Mumbai-Newark flight has made a precautionary landing at London Stansted airport due to a bomb threat.

Air India 191 Mumbai-Newark flight has made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to a bomb threat. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/heSC3kUV2O — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

Air India took to Twitter and informed that Air India 191 Mumbai-Newark flight had to make precautionary landing due to bomb threat but the tweet has been deleted.

More details awaited.