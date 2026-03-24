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Air India steps up for travellers with 24 middle east flights today - Full details on UAE, Muscat and Jeddah routes

Air India steps up for travellers with 24 middle east flights today – Full details on UAE, Muscat and Jeddah routes

Air India and Air India Express deploy 24 flights to key Middle East routes today, maintaining travel links and managing passenger movement as regional disruptions continue to impact aviation schedules.

Air India steps up for travellers with 24 middle east flights today

Air India has announced it will operate a total of 24 flights today connecting Indian cities with Middle East destinations. Carriers under the Air India Group which includes Air India Express will fly the following routes.

The group carriers, Air India and Air India Express, will operate flights as a part of scheduled operations as well as additional flights to help clear traffic backlogged by previous cancellations. Flights are primarily focused on Jeddah, Muscat and United Arab Emirates destinations.

Air India Group To Continue Flights To These Destinations Today:

Jeddah – Saudi Arabia

Muscat – Oman

Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates

Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Sharjah – United Arab Emirates

Operations to Jeddah and Muscat will continue as Saudi and Omani airspace remains open for commercial flights.

Air India And Air India Express Flights

Out of the total 24 flights today, some will operate as normal scheduled flights while others are non-scheduled flights that will operate on an ad-hoc basis. Air India Express has said that it will operate several flights to Muscat from Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram among others.

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Air India will concentrate on routes from metropolitan cities to Jeddah. Delhi and Mumbai will have multiple flights to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah.

Why Air India Is Operating So Many Flights Today

The group is increasing flights as the situation in the Middle East has many airlines cancelling flights to and from destinations in the region.

Carriers are trying to do what they can to:

Clear cancelled flight backlogs

Recover from losses

Bring home passengers who are stranded in the region

Throughout the conflict numerous additional flights have started operating between the Middle East and India.

Air India has told passengers to keep checking their flight status. Travelers should also reach the airport early because flight schedules can change quickly.

India Airports Respond To Flight Cancellations

The aviation industry has been impacted heavily by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. While flights to and from India have continued, airlines have been forced to adjust to closing airspaces.

India’s aviation industry has kept Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and several other routes open to accommodate passengers.

The Bottom Line

24 Air India Group flights operating today

Key routes include Jeddah, Muscat and UAE cities

Mix of scheduled and special services

Focus on passenger support amid disruptions

With proactive measures and increased capacity, Air India Group is working to keep India connected to the Middle East even in challenging times.

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