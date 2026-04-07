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Fuel Crisis in India: Air India set to hike fares, international trips to get expensive, Check new fares here
According to the International Air Transport Association, average jet fuel prices rose to $195.19 per barrel in the week ending March 27, up from $99.40 at the end of February.
New Delhi: National carrier Air India has revised its fuel surcharge structure for both domestic and international flights. This comes after a sharp rise in global jet fuel prices. It is important to note that the new rates will come into effect from April 8, 2026, with additional changes for select international routes from April 10.
Air India fares set to increase as airline hikes fuel charge by Rs 299 to Rs 899 amid Iran war
The airline said the revision reflects increasing cost pressures, with global jet fuel prices nearly doubling in recent weeks. According to the International Air Transport Association, average jet fuel prices rose to $195.19 per barrel in the week ending March 27, up from $99.40 at the end of February.
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