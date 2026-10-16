Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air suspend flight to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah till October 24; Check airline-wise cancellation dates

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia until October 2 amid rising security concerns in the region. IndiGo and Akasa Air have also extended flight cancellations.

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Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air suspend flight to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah till October 24; Check airline-wise cancellation dates (Image: PTI/File)

Air India, Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to several cities in Saudi Arabia until October 20, 2026, due to the changing security situation in the region. In separate travel advisories issued on Friday, October 16, the airlines said flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam would remain suspended during this period. Passengers affected by the cancellations have been offered refunds or other travel options, depending on the airline’s policy.

Air India announced that all its flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah would remain cancelled until October 20. The airline said it was closely monitoring developments and would review its operations based on the situation.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled can claim a full refund, the airline said. It also stressed that the safety of passengers and crew remains its main concern.

Air India Express has also extended the suspension of services to and from the three Saudi cities until October 20. The airline said its teams were assisting affected passengers. Travellers can opt for complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation, according to its advisory.

IndiGo, Akasa Air also extend flight suspensions

IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24, inclusive. The airline said it was reviewing the situation and informing affected passengers through the contact details provided at the time of booking. Travellers who booked through agents have been advised to contact them for assistance.

Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21. The airline is offering affected passengers a full refund or rescheduling without an additional charge.

Why are flights being cancelled?

The suspensions come amid rising security concerns following reported attacks on Riyadh airport by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group. The developments have disrupted air travel, with several international airlines also changing their schedules. Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was reported to remain closed until at least October 17.

What should passengers do?

Passengers travelling to or from Saudi Arabia should check their flight status on the airline’s official website or app before leaving for the airport. They should also monitor messages and emails from their airline for cancellation and refund updates.

Travellers who booked through a travel agent should contact the agent directly to arrange a refund or change their travel date.

Airlines have said they will continue to monitor the situation and update their schedules as needed. Passengers should confirm their flight details before making further travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies)