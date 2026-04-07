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Air India, IndiGo issue fresh travel advisory for April 7: Limited flights to Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi

Air India, IndiGo issue fresh travel advisory for April 7: Limited flights to Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi

Flight operations to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Jeddah remain restricted as airlines issue fresh advisory, urging passengers to stay updated amid changing schedules and ongoing disruptions.

Air India advisory

If you are planning to fly to Dubai, Abu Dhabi or other West Asian destinations via Air India or IndiGo airlines, check this advisory. Flight operations have been impacted yet again due to the continued geopolitical tensions in the region affecting airspace & flight routes in Middle East.

Restricted flights on selected schedules as mentioned below:

Both airlines have announced restricted and revised flight schedules to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and other West Asian destinations.

As per Air India, Air India and Air India Express airlines will operate a combined total of around 32 flights to West Asian countries under scheduled & ad hoc flights subject to permissions and availability.

IndiGo will operate flights to selected destinations on a variable schedule and timings are subject to change.

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Scheduled flights to UAE will operate as ad hoc/special flights:

Air India flights to UAE cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi will now operate as ad hoc flights or special flights as per requirement and approval from the regulator.

Some highlights from the latest advisory:

Flights from Delhi to Dubai and Mangalore to Dubai will operate under special flight schedules.

Flights to Abu Dhabi from Delhi, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Goa, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai will operate.

Operations to certain airports in UAE may be limited or suspended based on conditions.

What flights will operate as scheduled?

Selected flights to Oman and Saudi Arabia will continue to operate as scheduled:

Flights to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will continue to operate from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai & Kochi.

Delhi to Riyadh flights will operate.

Flights to Muscat will also operate as scheduled.

Air India tells passengers:

Check flight status before heading to airport

Expect last-minute flight changes and flight updates will be sent to passengers via SMS or the airlines’ mobile app.

Flight delays/rescheduling is possible.

As of now, flight schedules are subject to change based on conditions.

If your flight has been cancelled, here’s what you can do:

If your flight is cancelled, you can Avail a free reschedule to a later date or flight time.

You can claim a full refund on your flight ticket

Visit the Air India websites or connect with the customer care team for more information.

Why are flights being cancelled?

Airline flights to West Asia are being impacted due to airspace bans and tensions in West Asia.

For safety reasons, airlines have decided to suspend flights and only operate very few flights.

Conclusion

Flight operations to West Asia are operational but only a few flights will be operated by airlines on a case to case basis. So if you’re travelling to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman or any other West Asian country via air, make sure you’re flexible with your flight plans and stay tuned for updates.

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