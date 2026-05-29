Air India, IndiGo Make Big Announcements: Airlines cut domestic flights; Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru most affected

IndiGo and Air India airlines will withdraw nearly 250 daily domestic flights starting in June. The reason for the withdrawal is high fuel costs and softening travel demand.

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Air India, IndiGo make big announcement: Airlines cut domestic flights, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru most affected | Image: X

Air India And Indigo Cut Domestic Flights: Air India and IndiGo, India’s two largest airlines, are going to cut around 250 daily domestic flights due to high fuel costs and softening travel demand. The withdrawal process, which will start in June, comes at a time when air tickets have risen sharply. The announcement may affect families planning summer vacations and leisure travel. Traditionally, the summer season is considered the peak holiday period for domestic tourism.

Air India And Indigo Cut Domestic Flights

Air India is going to reduce nearly 20 percent of its domestic schedule in June and July. It operates around 500 domestic flights a day. After the withdrawal process, the airline will operate only 110 flights daily.

IndiGo, which operates around 2,200 daily flights, is going to trim 5-7 percent domestic flights, resulting in about 110 fewer flights per day. Meanwhile, Air India Express is cutting nearly 10 percent of its 340 daily domestic flights.

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Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru Worst Hit

The reduction in flights is going to affect high-traffic sectors. Major cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are among the worst hit. It is worth noting that these cities are major aviation hubs and they are going to witness the biggest reduction in flight services. Several crucial routes linked to these cities will have fewer flights. This would lead to busier peak-hour travel, creating problems for passengers.

Departure City Routes with Reduced Flight Frequencies Mumbai Jaipur, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Patna, Bhopal Delhi Goa, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, Kolkata Bengaluru Reduced return flights on routes connecting to Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other affected sectors

Reason Behind Indian Airlines Cutting Down On Flights

The major reasons behind the massive reduction are –

• The prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) have increased by 25 percent for domestic operations. The prices goes higher for international flights.

• In April, the airline industry requested the government to intervene when the sharp rise in jet fuel prices started to strain operations.

• Increase in fuel costs has forced airlines to reduce their operations. Meanwhile, travel demand has also softened, as several people dropping their trips due to high cost.

• According to a statement by Air India, these are temporary adjustments due to surging fuel prices. “Air India will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely,” the airline noted.