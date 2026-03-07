Home

Air India, IndiGo resume limited Gulf flights amid Iran war; special operations begin to bring back stranded indians

Air India and IndiGo resume limited flights to Gulf countries to evacuate stranded passengers as the Iran war disrupts aviation routes, causing massive cancellations and uncertainty across global air travel.

The war in the West Asian crisis is growing day by day, affecting flights across the world with thousands of passengers stranded in Gulf countries. Indian carrier Air India announced that it has resumed operations to bring back passengers stuck in different parts of West Asia.

Air India and IndiGo announce flights to resume partial ops

Air India and IndiGo flights are set to operate between India and the Gulf nations from Saturday to bring back stranded passengers.

Both airlines have started operating limited flights as airports reopen and several airspaces in the region are back open following Iran-Israel war.

Here’s all you need to know:

Flights Resume with Restrictions

Air India will operate flights to Dubai and Muscat with operations to Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah expected to resume shortly. The flights will be operated on a “very limited” basis and are subject to change based on the security situation in West Asia.

This comes as both airlines had announced mass cancellations of flights to and from West Asia over the past few days due to airports closing and airspaces shutting down as the Iran war escalated. Both carriers have now decided to restart flights amid the crisis and are bringing back passengers who were stuck in Gulf nations.

IndiGo will operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Jeddah, and Sharjah.

Also read: Air India extends travel suspension to key Gulf countries and Israel, nations include – UAE, Saudi, Israel, Qatar

Air India to Operate Special Flights for Stranded Indians

Earlier in the day, Air India also announced special flights to repatriate Indians stranded in Gulf nations. These flights will operate between Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Bengaluru and the Gulf cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Jeddah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

“Our flights to Muscat will operate today and tomorrow. Special flights shall be operated to bring back Indians stranded in UAE and Oman,” Air India said in a statement.

Flights Around World Cancelled

Airports in West Asia are either closed or operating under severe restrictions as flights were cancelled amid Iran-Israel tensions. The aviation disruption has been significant with thousands of flights cancelled worldwide affecting passengers trying to travel to, from, or through West Asia.

The airports in the Gulf serve as a key aviation hub connecting passengers from Asia to Europe and the Middle East.

Millions Stranded

The development also comes as people are stuck in airports, hotels and transit points across West Asia. “The government is taking all steps to bring back our citizens and we request everyone to stay tuned for further instructions,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Airlines have asked passengers to stay updated on flight operations.

“Air passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for updates on their flights,” MEA added.

