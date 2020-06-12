New Delhi: Amid the increasing demands for international flights, Air India, which is the only carrier operating international flights under Vande Bharat Mission, has announced 10 additional flights between India and USA. These will be operated between June 20 and July 3. Also Read - 'Don't Allow International Flights Into India': What Hardeep Singh Puri Says to This Twitter User

At present, there are 70 flights between India and the US. Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier announced the addition of these 10 flights, the details of which have been released by the airline on Friday.

Details of 10 flights:

1. Four flights each from and to New York and Washington (eight flights)

2. One each from and two San Francisco and Chicago (two flights).

The bookings will open only on the Air India website on June 13, from 6 PM IST.

For full flight schedule, visit here: http://www.airindia.in/images/pdf/VBM-phase-3-complete-12-Jun-20-1100-Hrs-converted.pdf

While scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express started operating international flights from May 7 onwards to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad. The first phase was from May 7 to May 16, following which the second phase began.

Between May 7 and June 1, Air India group has operated a total of 423 inbound international flights under the mission, bringing 58,867 Indian citizens back to the country.

Owing to huge traffic at the same time, several passengers have complained that it’s difficult to book Air India tickets online. Assuaging the grievances of the flyers, the minister had earlier said that more flights will be added to Vande Bharat Mission as the resumption of regular international flights is not on the table at present. International flights will be resumed only after August — in the third phase of unlock, but the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases might change the situation.

Allegations of the ministry establishing Air India’s monopoly in the international aviation sector before its divestment are also being raised.