‘Matter Was Settled, Compensation Paid,’ Says Man Who Urinated On Air India Co-Flyer | Top Developments

The accused, Shankar Mishra , has issued a statement defending his position in the Air India pee gate incident.

Air India stated that the unnamed business class offender has been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days

Delhi: Days after the shocking incident of Air India peegate surfaced, new details emerge every now and then. Allegedly, a woman was peed on by a co-flyer on Air India flight from New York to Delhi. In a recent development, the accused, Shankar Mishra issued a statement through his lawyers and said that the lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint.

The statement further said, “The WhatsApp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same was delivered on November 30.” “The lady’s persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022,” the statement added.

The accused paid the compensation as agreed between the parties on Paytym on November 28 but after almost a month on December 19, her daughter returned the money back, according to the lawyers.

The statements recorded before the inquiry committee by the cabin crew show that there is no eyewitness to the incident and all the statements are merely hearsay evidence, it said. According to Shankar Mishra’s lawyers, the settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statements so submitted by the cabin crew.

According to her FIR which has been registered by Delhi Police, the woman said she was forced to confront the offender by the airline despite her unwillingness.

After Mishra was brought infront of the lady, he started crying and profusely apologising to me, begging me not to lodge a complaint against him because he is a family man and did not want his wife and child to be affected by this incident.

When the flight landed, Shankar Mishra was allowed to leave without any repercussions. Air India didn’t complain to the police until this week.

Delhi Police said the accused, Shankar Mishra, is the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.

Air India has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the accused passenger and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

Shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off on board AI 102 of November 26, the inebriated male passenger seated in Business Class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman’s seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her, the FIR stated.

The woman immediately reported the incident to the crew but no immediate action was taken against the flyer at the moment. The crew offered the lady a small seat where she sat for about two hours.