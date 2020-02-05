New Delhi: It is hard to miss Kunal Kamra’s name if you are even remotely active on any social media platform. But what is the big deal about his name? To start with, you could get on the no-fly list.

After a total of four airlines – IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India, and GoAir – banned comedian Kunal Kamra from flying for allegedly ‘heckling’ senior journalist Arnab Goswami, state-run carrier Air India mistakenly cancelled the flight of a man by the same name who was flying back to Boston from India where he was visiting his family.

The Bostonian Kamra on February 3 was denied entry into his Air India flight from Jaipur to Mumbai on grounds that his ticket stood cancelled and he was no longer valid to fly. The flyer had two show two identification proofs, including an Indian ID and an American ID, to prove that his identity was different from that of his namesake comedian, an India Today report stated.

Expressing his concern over the incident, Boston’s Kamra said that he had to go through a “burden of proof” to prove that he is not the concerned person. He expressed his anguish questioning how the airlines could cancel his ticket just based on his name because a lot of people can have the same name, he told India Today.

After much hassle, he was ultimately issued a new air ticket.

Comedian Kunal Kamra shared the story on his social media handles and captioned the post as “Collateral damage”. Despite immense criticism on the decision, Kamra remains on the no-fly list of carriers IndiGo, Air India, Spice Jet and Go Air.